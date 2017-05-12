Former Boy Scout leader charged with rape back in court

Aaron Robertson in court via video arraignment (Source: WOIO)

Aaron Robertson in court via video arraignment (Source: WOIO)

A former Boy Scout leader and former Olmsted Falls Auxiliary police officer made another appearance in court Friday.

Aaron Robertson was indicted on 6 counts of rape, 7 counts of kidnapping and 7 counts of gross sexual imposition.

He's accused of raping a 15-year-old boy.

Robertson pleaded not guilty and his bond was continued at $75,000.

He remains on a home detention GPS and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Robertson will be back in court May 23.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.