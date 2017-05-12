Cleveland Police looking for suspects after man shot on E. 105th Street

A man was shot on East 105th Street in Cleveland on May 12 around 8 a.m. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for suspects involved in a shooting on East 105th Street and Somerset Avenue. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on May 12.

One man was shot, he is being treated at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

#breaking: @CLEpolice looking for suspects after a man was shot at E. 105th and Somerset around 8am. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/0xYGC819GK — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) May 12, 2017

(Map of the area where the shooting happened)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

