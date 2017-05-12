Stipe Miocic is the Vegas favorite vs. Junior Dos Santos

Stipe Miocic is the Las Vegas favorite in his fight vs. Junior Dos Santos for the UFC Heavyweight Championship on May 13.

Vegasinsider.com has Stipe listed at -145 odds.

The fight will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The last time these two fought Dos Santos defeated Miocic.

Their last fight was on Dec. 13, 2014, Dos Santos won by unanimous decision. Since that loss Miocic has won four straight fights.

Miocic is 16-2 in his career, Dos Santos is 18-4.

(Video of their fight in 2014)





