Mark Wahlberg: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving deserve their own Wahlburgers menu item

During a VIP event Thursday at the Cleveland Wahlburgers that is yet to have an opening date, owner and actor Mark Wahlberg said the menu will include some special Cleveland flavor.
Wahlberg said he thinks Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving could be getting their own menu item. He suggested the Indians could make it onto the menu as well.
Fans and media were treated to samples of the restaurant's fare, including Wahl Sauce-doused tots and a traditional Wahlburger. Barbecue bacon burgers and "Thanksgiving" turkey burgers were also passed around the crowd.
The restaurant is across the corner from the Prospect/Ontario JACK Casino entrance.
Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity brothers, Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Mass.
JACK Cleveland Casino announced late last year the opening was scheduled for early spring of 2017.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
Mark Wahlberg will be among those welcoming Wahlburgers to Cleveland at a VIP Red Carpet Event this week.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
In honor of National Pet Week this week, Nextdoor, has released its list of America’s favorite pet names.More >>
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
As the nation comes to terms with FBI Director James Comey's firing, names of his possible replacement are surfacing.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future.More >>
Several passengers who flew into Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday said they didn’t plan to fly on Spirit Airlines in the future. Annette Morrison flew to Orlando with her daughter and a large group to go to a cheerleading competition.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>