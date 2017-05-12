New trial set for man accused of kidnapping and raping 9-year-old Massillon girl

A new trial has been set for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 9-year-old Massillon girl.

Dennis Menefee's trial has been set for July 31. Police say the 46-year-old grabbed the victim off a Massillon downtown street on Sept. 26 when she was walking home.

After assaulting her, he let her go.The victim went home and her parents called 911.

Menefee was arrested on Sept. 28.

