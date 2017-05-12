Wahlburgers Cleveland shares first inside pictures of restaurant

Wahlburgers Cleveland hasn't set an opening date yet, but the first pictures released of the inside of the Wahlberg brother-owned restaurant looks like it should be soon.

The restaurant is across the corner from the Prospect/Ontario JACK ClevelandCasino entrance. Founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity brothers, Mark and Donnie, as well as other investors, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Mass.

JACK Cleveland Casino announced late last year the opening was scheduled for early spring of 2017.

During a VIP event Thursday at the Cleveland Wahlburgers that is yet to have an opening date, owner and actor Mark Wahlberg said the menu will include some special Cleveland flavor.

Wahlberg said he thinks Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving could be getting their own menu item. He suggested the Indians could make it onto the menu as well.

Fans and media were treated to samples of the restaurant's fare, including Wahl Sauce-doused tots and a traditional Wahlburger. Barbecue bacon burgers and "Thanksgiving" turkey burgers were also passed around the crowd.

WAHLBURGERS MENU

CONSTRUCTION PHOTOS

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.