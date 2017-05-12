Myles Garrett says he is in good hands with the Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett was one of the 45 players at Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on Friday.

Two weeks ago Garrett was selected first overall by the Browns in the NFL Draft. Garrett is 6'5", 262 lbs. defensive end out of Texas A&M.

"I'm in good hands, this is what I've been dreaming of for I don't know how long," Garrett said.

During the NFL Combine he finished with:

10'8" Broad Jump

41' Vertical

33 Reps on the 225 pound bench press

4.74 in the 40-yard dash

Garrett had 31 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss and 7 forced fumbles in his 34 games in college.

"I'll take advantage of the all the opportunities I'm given," Garrett said.

Garrett's number for the Browns will be 95.

