After 4 years, reward increases in murder investigation of Aliza Sherman

Local officials are expected to announce Friday afternoon an increase in the reward that is offered in the murder case of Aliza Sherman.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, officials from the Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County, and others will be at a press conference to announced the new reward amount.

Sherman was murdered in March 2013. Police say the Cleveland Clinic nurse was stabbed to death outside of her divorce attorney's office. She was supposed to meet her attorney to discuss a divorce when a hooded suspect was caught on surveillance camera running from the scene.

Police still have not made any arrests in the murder case.

Each year, friends and family gather at the spot of the murder to mourn Sherman.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.