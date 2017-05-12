DeShone Kizer's QB coach has a Hue Jackson connection

While DeShone Kizer was talking to the media at the first day of Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp, he mention his coach who helped him prepare for the NFL Draft has a connection to Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Zac Robinson was part of the Bengals organization when Jackson was coaching with Cincinnati.

"It's kind of Ironic that I chose a quarterback coach whose under Coach Jackson, Zac Robinson the guy who was able to kind of grasp some of the main concepts of that. He has actually been teaching me NFL from that perspective the last couple of months before this predraft process, it's actually been an easy transition," Kizer said.

The Cleveland Browns drafted the former Notre Dame quarterback in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft.

Kizer is from Toledo, Ohio. In his 25 games with the Fighting Irish he threw for 5,805 yards, 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

The Browns quarterback said he has to improve on his footwork.

"Taking the adjustments I made in the last two months and make sure to correlate with Coach Lee and Coach Jackson," Kizer said.

Kizer was very excited when the Browns selected him in the 2nd round.

"I'm in the right place for a reason, God always has a plan," Kizer said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.