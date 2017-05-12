Former Cleveland Browns WR dies in motorcycle accident

Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, who played as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1996, died in a motorcycle accident, according to TMZ Sports.

Louisiana State Police said Dyson, 48, was in a a double fatal accident in Tangipahoe -- the same city in which Dyson was previously mayor -- early this morning. TMZ is reporting officials there said Dyson was driving a 2013 Kawasaki around 1 a.m. at "a high rate of speed" when a 20-year-old woman backed out of a parking spot into both lanes of the highway. She was killed in the crash.

Dyson was wearing a helmet and the woman driving the car was wearing her seat belt, officials said.

The accident is under investigation.

Dyson was college teammates with Brett Favre at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft.

In 1996, Dyson led the NFL in receiving touchdowns. He eventually went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens.

