Did Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson get preferential treatment by Cleveland authorities?

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson told Cleveland Police on body camera video in July he was running from them while illegally riding a dirt bike on city streets without a motorcycle license and instead he was charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest and several other dirt bike related charges.

He could have faced even more charges for fleeing the scene, but did not.

In court, Jackson later pleaded guilty to riding with a bad muffler. The resisting arrest charge was dropped and appears to have been expunged or sealed after the Clerk of Courts shows no such charges. Riding an off-road bike on a city street without a license and other related charges were also dropped.

Jackson was placed into a diversion program for first time offenders and his fines were waived. He did not get jail time.

I was running," Frank Q. Jackson said in the previously redacted, but newly released unedited body camera videos.

In the video Jackson also told police he didn't have a license to operate a motorcycle. He also said the bike didn't have a required Ohio license plate.

Jackson told police in the video he just rebuilt the dirt bike and was taking it out for a test ride.According to the video and police reports, Jackson, who was 19 at the time, was caught illegally riding a dirt bike and running from police.

“You assaulted a [police officer],” said the arresting officer on body camera video while another officer placed Jackson in handcuffs. Jackson was accused on camera of assaulting a police officer, but there were no charges. In the video, Jackson told officers that he was falling and ended up grabbing the officer so he didn't hit his face on the ground.

Cleveland 19 requested the body camera footage at the time of the arrest in July. We received the video a week ago, but two of the clips we received were missing critical audio. We sent our request in again citing that only personal information like a social security number should be redacted. The city then sent the corrected clips with audio.

