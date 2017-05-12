The view from inside a $550K Stonebridge penthouse in Cleveland (photos)

You've likely driven by Stonebridge Towers in the West Bank of the Flats on the way to Harbor Inn or Shooters, but it's less likely you've seen inside one of the penthouses.

A three-level penthouse at 2222 Detroit Ave. was built in 2005 and has views of downtown Cleveland in every room. The 2,908-square-foot penthouse is being marketed by Platinum Real Estate.

The property has a large kitchen, an open floor plan, a gas fireplace, two stories of floor-to-ceiling windows, a guest suite, a private terrace and a spiral staircase. The third level leads to a massive private rooftop deck.

