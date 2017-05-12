Macedonia police welcome 2nd K9

The city's newest K9 is almost ready to hit the streets!

Apollo was sworn in Thursday by Macedonia Mayor Joseph Migliorini.

He will be trained in explosives, weapons and patrol.

Apollo's handler is Officer Sean Hathaway, who is also the handler for the city's other K9, Haro.

Both Haro and Apollo live with Hathaway.

