Joe Thomas asks fans to make a meme out of his Cleveland Browns photo

Joe Thomas wore sunglasses on Cleveland Browns photo day. Here is what Joe Thomas has looked like on Photo Day the last three years.

Here's @joethomas73 the last 3 years on photo day pic.twitter.com/m9ujkVhDTe — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) May 11, 2017

People had fun with the photos and started to 'meme' Joe Thomas.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.