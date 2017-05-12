David Njoku knows he can contribute to the Cleveland Browns right away

Cleveland Browns rookie tight end David Njoku knows he can contribute to the team right away. The Browns drafted Njoku with the 29th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

"I'm confident in myself, but I'm also very humble. If I just work really hard, I've made it this far and I know God has a plan," Njoku said.

Njoku played two seasons at the University of Miami. In those two years he had 64 catches, 1,060 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The 20-year-old told the media on Friday he has to work hard and study the playbook. Njoku realizes it will be a process to help turn the Browns into a winning program.

"It's not going to be easy, we just gotta continue to work, stay true to ourselves, study the playbook that much more," Njoku said.

He actually knew teammate Jabrill Peppers before the draft, they are both from New Jersey. Njoku spoke with other great tight ends from the University of Miami, Jeremy Shockey and former Browns tight end Kellen Winslow.

