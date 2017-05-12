Ashtabula teen was shot and killed by family friend, documents indicate

Documents filed to obtain a search warrant for John Bove, the man suspected of killing a 13-year-old in Ashtabula, indicate he said something had gone wrong before he shot the teen.

Bove, 46, is a registered sex offender.

A woman called police about Bove's statements that "something had gone wrong" leading up to the shooting. That call prompted a search for the teen, Kara Zdanczewski, at the location provided by the woman.

The body was found shortly afterward.

Meanwhile, a search in Sharon, Pa., quickly turned up Bove's stolen car. He was arrested after a short chase.

Bove is accused of leaving the teen's body in a car that got stuck in the mud, stealing another car, and fleeing to Sharon to spend the night with a woman.

The Ashtabula detective who interviewed Bove painted a harsh picture, describing him as callous with absolutely no emotions at all. He also said he was very forgetful.

Bove lived in Ashtabula with a wife. She was questioned and faces obstruction charges.

A neighbor said he was surprised. He said Bove was an air brush artist.

Zdanczewski and her family lived at Beatitudes House transitional housing for people down on their luck. The most troubling part of the story is that the family knew Bove, according to police.

Authorities believe Bove was a family friend, someone the family trusted.

Police say the family is very distraught and has a lot of questions.

There is more to be done, such as a search for evidence to obtain a conviction, an autopsy and its results, as well as getting Bove back to Ashtabula County to face charges.

