Cause of fatal Westlake house fire under investigation

Two people died Friday after getting caught in a burning Westlake home.

Acting Westlake Fire Chief Russell Hetman said two people were rescued from the house located in the 1800 block of Clague Road. Diana Rego, 46, and Christopher Nakel, 56, were transported to Fairview Hospital where they were pronounced deceased at approximately 6:30 a.m.

"They pulled the people out before the fire was actually knocked down," said Hetman.

Neighbor Katie Mickol said there was so much smoke she could barely see across the street.

"We opened my curtains and it was just smoke everywhere," she said.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating whether there were working smoke detectors and how, and where, the deadly fire started.

"Smoke detectors do make a difference," said Hetman. "So, if you have working smoke detectors that's your best bet of getting out of something like this."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.