Jabrill Peppers says he wants to learn from the veterans on the Browns

Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers said it's very important for rookies to learn every day and be coachable players.

Peppers was selected 27th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft. He told the media what he wants to work on to start his career with the team.

"Just to gel with the team, learn from the veterans, follow their lead," Peppers said.

One question this offseason with Peppers is where are the Browns going to play him.

"Nothing set in stone, for anybody you gotta come in here and compete for your spot every day, that's what I intend to do," Peppers said.

Peppers played safety, nickel and linebacker when he was with the Wolverines.

He told the media whatever the Browns need him to do, he will give his best effort. When Peppers was at Michigan he was involved in a lot of offensive plays, he can also return kicks.

"I don't really see it as a too much on my plate. I just see it as they think I can do a lot to help this team, they are going to throw a lot at me, "Peppers said.

