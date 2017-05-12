Walmart launches online pickup service in NE Ohio

Five Cleveland-area Walmart stores have launched an online pickup service.

Strongsville, Wadsworth, Chardon, Elyria, and Avon are the only locations in the Cleveland area that offer the free service. Strongsville’s Store Manager Robert Christmas said by next spring all Cleveland area locations will have it.

“First day, we had 17 customers use the service and (Friday) we had another 15 customers use the service -- so starting off slow but steady,” said Christmas.

To use the service customers have to go to walmart.com/grocery and then order the items they want. When the order is ready the store calls the customer, and then brings it to their car.

Busy mom Siovhon Kurtz said the pick-up service makes it easier for her to go shopping with her young son.

“I was able to shop from my couch last night,” said Kurtz.

Christmas said that home delivery is something that the company is exploring for the future.

