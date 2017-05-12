Fans fill stadium for Lorain County Special Olympics - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fans fill stadium for Lorain County Special Olympics

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

Fans filled Ely Stadium in Elyria on Friday for the annual Lorain County Special Olympics.

It's an event celebrating more than 500 area athletes.

Despite being up against much more than the typical athlete, students had smiles on their faces throughout the day. It was clear getting a chance to compete really meant a lot to them.

Athletes competed in several categories, from softball to sprints.

Every child was a winner, walking away with medals and much more.

