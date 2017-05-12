Missing 10-year-old girl may be in danger, Cleveland police say

Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Ta'niyah Lundy is black, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs 75 pounds.

She was last seen at her home on the 3800 block of East 78th Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police said she was wearing red clothes and a beige/gray jacket.

She has long braided hair.

Anyone with information relative to her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 911.

