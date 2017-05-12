Cleveland police chief: 'We're hiring for the foreseeable future'

The city of Cleveland graduated its 137th police academy class Friday, adding 20 new police officers.

The graduates are lateral transfer officers with prior law enforcement experience in the state of Ohio.

“The addition of these police officers will help create an even stronger, more responsive police department for the people of the City of Cleveland," said Chief Williams. “We’re hiring for the foreseeable future.”

