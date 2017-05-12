Officers recover pot, pills in Mentor retail parking lot bust

Officers in plain clothes observed a drug transaction while patrolling a retail parking lot in Mentor on Friday.

They detained the occupants of two vehicles and recovered a firearm, marijuana, prescription drugs, and ecstasy pills.

Four people have been charged:

Taylor Leroy, 32, Cleveland -- drug trafficking, criminal tools, weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons

Ronday Trammel, 35, Cleveland -- drug trafficking, criminal tools, possession of marijuana

Dylan Wargo, 25, Painesville -- drug trafficking, criminal tools, possession of marijuana

Shari Waterbury, 41, Mentor on the Lake -- possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools

