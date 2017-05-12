Cleveland man to serve 23 years in prison for Tremont neighborhood carjackings

A Cleveland man will serve more than 23 years in prison for his role in two carjackings, authorities said.

D'wan Dillard, Jr., 21, has been sentenced to 194 months in federal prison.

Authorities say Dillard participated in two carjackings in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood in August 2015. They say Dillard and Tervon'tae Taylor robbed a man leaving a restaurant, pistol whipping the man and stealing his wallet and Jeep.

Dillard was accused of stealing a Porsche in the second robbery.

Dillard, Taylor, Kenneth Jackson, Antowine Palmer, and Calvin Rembert were all convicted of crimes related to a series of carjackings in Cleveland. Taylor, Jackson, Palmer, and Rembert all await sentencing.

Dillard's sentence will be served after he serves seven years in state prison for a different crime. He was previously found guilty of two counts of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

