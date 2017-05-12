Forged checks purport to be from Ohio State Auditor's account

Authorities are investigating the cashing of three forged checks appearing to be from an account controlled by the Auditor of State's office.

The three checks were cashed in the Dayton area, all drawn on an account owned by the Mahoning County Treasurer's office.

"For the record, the Auditor's office has not had check-writing authority in 10 years," Auditor Dave Yost said. "If anyone receives a check from our office, call law enforcement because it's bogus."

The checks were in the amounts of $562.09, $542.93 and $548.26.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Auditor's office by the Mahoning County sheriff after the checks were cashed on the county's account. The checks were doctored to appear as if they came from the Auditor but used a check with the account number of the Mahoning County Treasurer.

