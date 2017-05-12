Akron police need help identifying man in coma after Wednesday crash

Akron police are trying to identify a man hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim is in a coma and cannot speak. He is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 25 years old.

He was wearing black Air Jordan shoes with a black thermal shirt and blue jeans.

Police fingerprinted the man but the results didn't help identify him.

The driver who hit the man is not expected to face any charges.

