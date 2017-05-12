Akron police say man hit by a car Wednesday morning has died

Akron Police have identified the man hit by a car Wednesday morning. Investigators said 37-year-old Jason Allison has died.

Police said his dad was at his bedside when he passed away.

The driver who hit the man is not expected to face any charges. Police said the crash is still under the investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.