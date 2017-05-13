North Ridgeville police still looking for missing 60-year-old ma - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

North Ridgeville police still looking for missing 60-year-old man

Harold Richard Little (Source Police) Harold Richard Little (Source Police)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

The North Ridgeville Police Department is still looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

Neighbors last saw Harold Richard Little on April 17.

Investigators say his car was found by the Cleveland Police Department two weeks ago and was impounded.

Little is:

  • 5'9"
  • 160 lbs.
  • Auburn/Brown hair
  • White Ford E350 Van with ladder racks on top- Ohio temp tag #E193521

