North Ridgeville police still looking for missing 60-year-old man

The North Ridgeville Police Department is still looking for a missing 60-year-old man.

Neighbors last saw Harold Richard Little on April 17.

Investigators say his car was found by the Cleveland Police Department two weeks ago and was impounded.

Little is:

5'9"

160 lbs.

Auburn/Brown hair

White Ford E350 Van with ladder racks on top- Ohio temp tag #E193521

