Man shot, killed on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland Police are looking for the suspect involved in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

Police were called to 14101 Idarose Avenue around 12 am Saturday, when they found the victim lying on the sidewalk outside of the home. He had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Police said the victim and the suspect were outside when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call investigators at (216) 623-5464.

