Eighth Annual "The Hooley" on Kamms Corners is happening today

The West Park neighborhood of Cleveland is holding their annual homecoming celebration known as "The Hooley" this afternoon.

The event runs from noon until 8 pm, along Lorain Avenue in between W. 165th Street to Rocky River Drive. The block party is complete with live music, food, crafts, dancing and other family-friendly events.

You missed the Pipes & Drums of the CLE Police but we'll be here enjoying the sun until 8 #thehooley @KammsCorners pic.twitter.com/s1Ddm20a1P — Kamm's Corners (@KammsCorners) May 13, 2017

Musical acts include the Cleveland Police Pipes and Drums and the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums, along with other local bands. Food will be available at the the establishments in the area along with stands full of festival favorites.

@CityofCleveland crews and @CLEpolice are doing an amazing job this morning helping us with the #TheHooley !!! pic.twitter.com/itzBQ1dSKR — Steve Lorenz (@Tweetmeslow) May 13, 2017

The event is free but parking is limited.

