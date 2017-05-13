Eighth Annual "The Hooley" on Kamms Corners is happening today - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Eighth Annual "The Hooley" on Kamms Corners is happening today

The West Park neighborhood of Cleveland is holding their annual homecoming celebration known as "The Hooley" this afternoon. 

The event runs from noon until 8 pm, along Lorain Avenue in between W. 165th Street to Rocky River Drive. The block party is complete with live music, food, crafts, dancing and other family-friendly events. 

Musical acts include the Cleveland Police Pipes and Drums and the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums, along with other local bands. Food will be available at the the establishments in the area along with stands full of festival favorites. 

The event is free but parking is limited. 

