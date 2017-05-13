GoFundMe set up for officer shot and killed in Licking County

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Kirkersville Police Chief who was shot and killed Friday morning.

The Reynoldsburg Police told the media anyone who wants to donate needs to use this link, as other fraudulent accounts have been made.



Law enforcement in Licking County are investigating after the shooting death of Police Chief Steven Eric Disario and two others Friday morning. There were reports a gunman was opening fire inside a nursing home.

The 36-year-old was killed while responding to the scene. He was ambushed by the suspect.

Police said the gunman walked into nursing facility and shot two others then turned the gun on himself.

According to the police and the Associated Press, the Licking County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and members of Homeland Security responded to a shooting at Pine Kirk Care Center in the 200 block of East Main Street in Kirkersville, approximately 25 miles east of Columbus. The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m.

Disario was police chief for only three weeks. He was the father of six children and had one more on the way.

Several elected officials in Ohio, including Governor Kasich, expressed their condolences on the incident.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Heartbreaking news. Grateful to law enforcement who responded to the scene. Thinking of the officer, officer’s family & all involved. https://t.co/REdDHOARn6 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 12, 2017

A nearby school was on lockdown, according to WBNS during the investigation.

