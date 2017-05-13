Myles Garrett on the field for the second day of Browns rookie minicamp

Myles Garrett was on the field on Saturday for the second day of Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp. He did not practice because he had not signed a participation agreement.

That's what you need to sign to practice when you don't have a contract. These guys have not signed yet.

He finally put pen to paper on one and was out there on Saturday. He just wanted to get the field so he did not get left behind as other guys were learning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.