Arthritis Walk and Walk for Hunger held in Cleveland

About a thousand people walked on Saturday for the millions of Americans who suffer from Arthritis. It was a nice day for the Arthritis Walk at the Cleveland MetroParks Zoo.

Walkers were greeted by our very own Harry Boomer and Tia Ewing. People with arthritis face unique barriers to care: high costs of treatment, difficulty accessing medications and a good specialist.

The goal on Saturday was to raise $165,000. The Walk for Hunger was held at the Great Lakes Science Center. Cleveland 19's Jeff Tanchak and Jamie Sullivan were the emcees.

It was held to raise funds and awareness to fight hunger in Greater Cleveland.

