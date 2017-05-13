Berrios fine 1st start, Twins outlast Indians, squirrel 4-1

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jose Berrios pitched neatly into the eighth inning in his first start of the season and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1 Saturday in a game delayed several minutes when a squirrel ran around the field.

Max Kepler connected to give the Twins a home run in 14 straight games, their longest streak since 1988. He also had an RBI single in a three-run fourth for the AL Central leaders, who handed Cleveland its third straight loss.

Berrios (1-0), called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, gave up one run and two hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his 10th save and third in three games.

The squirrel appeared from right field with Michael Brantley batting in the Cleveland sixth. Play was halted as the squirrel cut across the infield, angled past the mound and ran around the home plate area, drawing a loud cheer from the crowd at Progressive Field.

Chased toward the outfield by members of the grounds crew, the squirrel eventually hopped into the stands and play continued.

