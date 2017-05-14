Cleveland Police: Child shot on east side

Cleveland Police say that an 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of E. 71st Street around 10:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to University Hospitals for treatment. His name was not released and his current condition is unknown

A source with the department told Cleveland 19 that two other children, both under the age of five were grazed with bullets. The source added that the shooting was a drive-by and that it was likely gang-related.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.