Cleveland Police: Child shot on east side

Cleveland Police: Child shot on east side

CLEVELAND, OH

Cleveland Police say that an 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday night. 

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of E. 71st Street around 10:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to University Hospitals for treatment. His name was not released and his current condition is unknown 

A source with the department told Cleveland 19 that two other children, both under the age of five were grazed with bullets. The source added that the shooting was a drive-by and that it was likely gang-related. 

