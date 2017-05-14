Crews repair water main break on Hugo Avenue - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crews repair water main break on Hugo Avenue

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Crews with Cleveland Water repaired a water main break on Hugo Avenue near Beyerle Road. 

The break happened Saturday morning. 

It's a six inch break, and a water department spokesman said repairs were completed by Sunday afternoon. 

