Crews working to repair water main break on Hugo Avenue

The break happened on Saturday morning. (Source: Viewer)

Crews with Cleveland Water are working to repair a water main break on Hugo Avenue near Beyerle Road.

The break happened Saturday morning. Crews turned the water off and are working on the repairs.

It's a six inch break, and a water department spokesman said repairs should be completed by Sunday afternoon.

