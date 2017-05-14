Elderly woman carjacked in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Sunday morning.

A 97-year-old woman was assaulted and carjacked in front of her home near E. 107th Street and Hathaway Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital.

Sources say that police are looking for a gold Lexus.

