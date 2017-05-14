New details: 97 year old woman carjacked in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Sunday morning.

Ellen Davis, who is 97 years old, was assaulted and carjacked in front of her home near E. 107th Street and Hathaway Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital. Neighbors say she was on her way to pick up a friend for church at the time of the attack.

Sources say that police located her gold vehicle in a Cleveland neighborhood Sunday evening.

Davis is suffering from undisclosed minor injuries but is said to be in good spirits at University Hospital.

Police are still looking for suspects.

