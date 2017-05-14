Man and woman shot overnight in Cleveland

A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 7500 block of Cedar Avenue.

The woman was shot in the stomach and the man was shot in the hip.

Both were transported to University Hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

No word yet on any suspects.

