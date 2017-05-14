Man killed in motorcycle accident

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County. (Source: OSHP)

A 60-year-old man was killed while riding his motorcycle in Richland County on Saturday evening.

Stanley Hendrix of Mansfield was driving his 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Route 39 in Shelby, Ohio around 7 p.m. He went off the right side of the road while on a curve, struck a guardrail, then went back onto the road and the motorcycle overturned. He was ejected.

Hendrix was taken by Shelby Fire & EMS to Ohio Health Shelby where he died from his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Shelby Police department responded to investigate.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet. They added that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but continue to investigate.

