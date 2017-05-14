Search to resume Monday morning for man presumed missing in Lake Erie

Search and rescue crews will resume their search Monday morning for a man believed to be missing either in Lake Erie or in the surrounding area.

Around noon Sunday afternoon, Cleveland Metroparks rangers were notified of a possible missing person at the Lakeside Yacht Club in the 4800-block of North Marginal road.

Cleveland Metroparks rangers, a dive team, Cleveland police and fire department members were looking for the unidentified man last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, no foul play is expected and the search lasted about six hours Sunday.

Dive teams from the Cleveland police department and Cleveland Metroparks will be in the water Monday morning and a special team of dogs will search on land.

Search teams also used sonar equipment Sunday to try and locate the missing man.

