Cleveland's Stipe Miocic retains UFC championship title

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will remain in Cleveland.

Euclid native Stipe Miocic defeated Junior Dos Santos in a first round knockout in Dallas, Texas last night to retain his title.

Dos Santos actually defeated Miocic the last time the two met in the ring back in 2014.

Miocic has won his last four fights in the first round via knockout and he is now tied for the most UFC Heavyweight title defenses in the divisions history.

