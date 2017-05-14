Fire breaks out at Newburgh Heights mattress company

Crews battled a fire at the White Dove Mattress company in Newburgh Heights.

The fire broke out at the Harvard Avenue business around 3 p.m. Sunday.

It's not known what caused the fire, but the flames first sparked in the west end of the building and that created a thick, black smoke that lifted over the Newburgh Heights area.

No employees were on the job at the time.

In a news release, Newburgh Heights police chief John Majoy urged drivers to avoid Harvard Avenue between Washington Park Boulevard and the Harvard/Dennison split due to the fire.

Multiple fire crews remain on the scene and no injuries are reported.

White Dove Mattress officials will determine late Sunday night whether employees will be able to show up for work Monday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.