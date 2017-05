CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old child fell out of a third-story window in Cleveland.

Police say the fall happened at around 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. Cleveland police say the child was hospitalized in stable condition.

No other information was released immediately.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.