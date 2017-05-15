Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman in Medina County

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman out of Chatham Township.

According to the missing woman's mother, Lauren Delcoma was last seen Sunday morning at a music festival. She was reportedly at the Alchemy Rising Music Festival with her friends at a campground on Coon Club Road. Her phone and belonging were found at the campsite, but Lauren was missing.

Right now @MedinaSheriff searching for a missing 22-year-old who was last seen at a concert less than 24 hours ago @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/zf1bEK6Pn8 — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) May 15, 2017

Lauren is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has blonde hair, green eyes, and a pierced tongue.

If anybody has information on Lauren's location, please contact the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.