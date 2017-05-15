Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman in Medina Count - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old woman in Medina County

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
Lauren Delcoma (Source: WOIO) Lauren Delcoma (Source: WOIO)
MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman out of Chatham Township.

According to the missing woman's mother, Lauren Delcoma was last seen Sunday morning at a music festival. She was reportedly at the Alchemy Rising Music Festival with her friends at a campground on Coon Club Road. Her phone and belonging were found at the campsite, but Lauren was missing.

Lauren is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, has blonde hair, green eyes, and a pierced tongue. 

If anybody has information on Lauren's location, please contact the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

