Firefighters investigating fatal house fire in Akron

Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:45 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire.

According to Lieutenant Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home is structurally unsafe, so crews have not been able to completely enter the home to investigate.

A neighboring house was also damaged by the heat from the flames.

The fire department confirmed at least one fatality as a result of the fire, but the department has not released any additional details at this time. Neighbors told officials that there are multiple family members that live inside the house.

This story will be updated.

