Police searching for driver who fled the scene after crashing car into building

Cleveland police are searching for the driver who crashed a car into a building early Monday morning.

Police responded to a crash on Euclid Avenue near the intersection with Urbana Road at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle crashed into the side of a building. The driver then got out of the car, took the license plates of the vehicle, and fled the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash and there was no suspect description released.

