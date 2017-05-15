Katy Perry is coming to the Q this December

Katy Perry announced that she will be making an appearance in Cleveland this December as part of her newest tour.

WITNESS: The Tour coincides with the release of her album Witness, which comes out in June.

Rolling Stone described her last concert series as "a show to damage retinas and blow minds."

The concert is scheduled for December 10th at the Q Arena. "KatyCats" can purchase tickets starting May 22 at 10 a.m. from the Q, by phone, or purchased at local Discount Drug Marts.

The singer and Covergirl has played the Q in the past, with a stop in Aug. 2014.

