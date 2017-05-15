Man killed over the weekend in fatal shooting on Cleveland's east side

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old that was fatally shot Saturday on Cleveland's east side.

According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 14100 block of Idarose Avenue on Saturday. Police found Anthony Cooper suffering from a gunshot wound to his head laying outside of his home.

Cooper was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Cooper was seen talking to the shooting suspect before the incident. The suspect then fled the scene.

There have been no arrests made.

